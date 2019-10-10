Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) to announce Undergraduate scholarships scheme this month

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon announced Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships scheme this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon announced Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships scheme this month.

According to an official of PASSD the Ehsaas has over 130 policies and programmes and this scheme one of them.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships scheme was key initiative of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

A memorandum of agreement (MoU) has already been signed on September 20, this year and the project steering committee met, +to firm up modalities of the joint working,he added.

�He further informed to provide financial access to education beyond that point, Ehsaas launching the need-based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship programme.

Through this, students qualifying for the project will have access to undergraduate education regardless of income, gender, or location,he added.

The government realizes that deprivation to education was the highest contributor in Pakistan's national multi-dimensional poverty index therefore, Ehsaas wishes to pay special attention to the education of undergraduate students especially women and girls from underprivileged families and areas, he said.