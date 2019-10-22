UrduPoint.com
Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Division (PASSD) Plans To Launch Need-based Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:30 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) plans to launch need-based undergraduate scholarship programme

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) were planning to launch need-based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) were planning to launch need-based Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship programme.

According to details, through this programme, students qualifying for the project will have access to undergraduate education regardless of income, gender, or location.

Talking about the initiative, Dr Sania Nishtar Special Assistant to Prime Minister said, "The Prime Minister has instructed that the undergraduate scheme should be launched as soon as possible as the government realizes that deprivation to education was the highest contributor in Pakistan's national multi-dimensional poverty index.

Therefore, Ehsaas wishes to pay special attention to the education of undergraduate students especially women and girls from underprivileged families and areas.

� The need for Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships was critical, as poverty both the root cause as well as a consequence of multi-faceted development problems in Pakistan, she added.�\395

