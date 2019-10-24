UrduPoint.com
Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Division (PASSD) To Launch Cash Stipends To Women Through USC

Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:43 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon launch cash stipends to women beneficiaries through Utility Stores Corporation(USC) under Ehsaas program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon launch cash stipends to women beneficiaries through Utility Stores Corporation(USC) under Ehsaas program.

According to details, if BISP routes its cash transfers to women through USC and give rations instead of cash, then USC will become viable,in any case, the major consumption of these beneficiaries was on food.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on PASSD, Dr Nishtar said government had taken the decision to transform the existing cash out operations of BISP into the Ehsaas Kifalat programme through which women will have access to bank accounts under the 'one woman one bank account initiative' and they will also have access to mobile phones so that they have better access to poverty graduation opportunities.

She said the policy objective was to use these funds for economic empowerment of the poor, larger policy aimed to help these women graduate out of poverty.

She also elaborated that over the last one year, this change in policy direction had gone through several stages including evidence gathering, design committee approval, board approval and approval by the Prime Minister.

The procurement process to hire banks had concluded recently, 'It was not possible to change the policy course, and in any case, it does not make any logical sense to make change in policy course in order to salvage another organization which should focus on overcoming its performance constraints.

