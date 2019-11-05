Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD)'s 20% developing process of NSER completed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has completed so far its 20% process of developing the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

According to details, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) is unique as the only division that was purpose-established to deliver the umbrella initiative, Ehsaas, which is the biggest and boldest program ever launched in Pakistan to uplift marginalized people.

An official of PASSD told APP on Tuesday, Ehsaas is unique because of its scale, multi-sectoral character, breadth and depth, process of formulation, governance and integrity and institutional arrangements and funding.

