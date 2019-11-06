Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) to launch Ehsaas TV,Online Portal from Dec

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would launch 'Ehsaas TV Program' and a corresponding online portal consolidating free government resources from December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would launch 'Ehsaas tv Program' and a corresponding online portal consolidating free government resources from December.

According to official of PASSD ,Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) a unique as the only Division that was purpose-established to deliver the umbrella initiative, Ehsaas which was the biggest and boldest program ever launched in Pakistan to uplift marginalized people.

"Ehsaas is a unique programme because of its scale, multisectoral character,breadth and depth, process of formulation,governance and integrity policy, institutional arrangements and funding",He informed.

