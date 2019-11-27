Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) to launch 'Ehsaas APP' soon

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon launch 'Ehsaas APP' through which provincial stakeholders would be able to take part in execution of Ehsaas programme which includes stipends, interest free loans, undergraduate scholarships, langars etc

Talking to media here, Dr Sania Nishtar informed about the timelines of Ehsaas projects in the pipeline which�yet to be executed.

She further informed about 'National Socio-economic' survey in detail as it would commence in KP soon and outlined how data would be collected.

She emphasized about the need of technology enabled integrity features which were an integral part of the survey.

