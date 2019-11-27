UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Division (PASSD) To Launch 'Ehsaas APP' Soon

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:25 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) to launch 'Ehsaas APP' soon

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon launch 'Ehsaas APP' through which provincial stakeholders would be able to take part in execution of Ehsaas programme which includes stipends, interest free loans, undergraduate scholarships, langars etc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would soon launch 'Ehsaas APP' through which provincial stakeholders would be able to take part in execution of Ehsaas programme which includes stipends, interest free loans, undergraduate scholarships, langars etc.

Talking to media here, Dr Sania Nishtar informed about the timelines of Ehsaas projects in the pipeline which�yet to be executed.

She further informed about 'National Socio-economic' survey in detail as it would commence in KP soon and outlined how data would be collected.

She emphasized about the need of technology enabled integrity features which were an integral part of the survey.

\395

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Media

Recent Stories

Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to ..

3 minutes ago

CFP delegation to participate in SAARC Chess Feder ..

3 minutes ago

Two gangs busted in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

UAE Voices Support for Palestine's Self-Determinat ..

20 seconds ago

Teenage found dead in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Inbound tourism in Pakistan increases by over 70% ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.