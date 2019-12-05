UrduPoint.com
Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Division (PASSD) Initiates 'Transparency Placard Placement Policy'

Thu 05th December 2019

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) initiates 'Transparency placard placement policy'

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) initiated 'Transparency placard placement policy' for all government health facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) initiated 'Transparency placard placement policy' for all government health facilities.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday told APP, It was aimed at engaging the public in a performance-enhancing drive to overcome pervasive performance constraints which plague public facilities.

She said under this policy, a placard would be placed with details, about the budget and number of staff outside each public health facility.

This information would also be maintained on a mobile application the emphasis on this through Ehsaas was expected to help drive greater support.

