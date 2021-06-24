UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Poverty Alleviation Can Be Ensured By Making Deprived Segment Self- Dependent'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

'Poverty alleviation can be ensured by making deprived segment self- dependent'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The founder and Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib, has said poverty alleviation can be ensured by lending a helping hand to the deprived segment of society so that they can lead a self-dependent life.   He said this while addressing a meeting of deans, directors and principal officers of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad as a special guest.

He said that Akhuwat Microfinance was established in 2001 to support poor families through interest-free loans. By providing interest-free loans, Akhuwat mission was to empower the poor to construct their own out of poverty in a self-determined and sustained manner.

These loans were primarily utilized to set up or expand enterprises so that the poor through their own hardwork and determination were able to emerge out of poverty.

The generosity and compassion of people had allowed Akhuwat to support over one million poor families all over Pakistan through interest-free microfinance, he said.

On this occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said the UAF in consultation with Dr Amjad Saqib would soon set up an endowment fund for the financial assistance of MPhil/ MS students for which the alumni of the university would be invited to play their role for the noble cause.

He urged the people to help deprived segment of the society so that they could excel in life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Lead All Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airportâ€™s Terminal 1 reopens ..

26 minutes ago

UVAS arranges post-budget dialogue focusing livest ..

53 minutes ago

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharifâ€™s appeals challenging ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

2 hours ago

SRC calls for government and private sectorsâ€™ co ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.