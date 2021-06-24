'Poverty alleviation can be ensured by making deprived segment self- dependent'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The founder and Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib, has said poverty alleviation can be ensured by lending a helping hand to the deprived segment of society so that they can lead a self-dependent life. He said this while addressing a meeting of deans, directors and principal officers of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad as a special guest.

He said that Akhuwat Microfinance was established in 2001 to support poor families through interest-free loans. By providing interest-free loans, Akhuwat mission was to empower the poor to construct their own out of poverty in a self-determined and sustained manner.

These loans were primarily utilized to set up or expand enterprises so that the poor through their own hardwork and determination were able to emerge out of poverty.

The generosity and compassion of people had allowed Akhuwat to support over one million poor families all over Pakistan through interest-free microfinance, he said.

On this occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said the UAF in consultation with Dr Amjad Saqib would soon set up an endowment fund for the financial assistance of MPhil/ MS students for which the alumni of the university would be invited to play their role for the noble cause.

He urged the people to help deprived segment of the society so that they could excel in life.