Poverty Alleviation, Corruption Elimination His Party's Top Priorities: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Poverty alleviation, corruption elimination his party's top priorities: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) Chief and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday said the poverty alleviation and corruption elimination were amongst the top priorities of his party and the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would not spare those involved in plundering national exchequer.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the AMLP delegation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Syed Abdul Badshah. The delegation was comprised other AMLP officer bearers Dilshad Khan, Faisal Aziz and Kashif Ullah.

During the meeting, Syed Badshah briefed the minister about AMLP performance and efforts to re-organize the party in the province.

He said the AMLP was getting popular day by day in the province due to its manifesto and narrative against the corrupt elements.

He said people were joining the party due to stand of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed against the corrupt elements and his feelings for the poor and downtrodden segments of the society.

He said the party was being re-organized in Peshawar, Bara and Mansehra along with other districts of the province on fast-track basis.

During the visit of Central General Secretary Ghazala Mehmud to Peshawar and Bara, he said the performance of the party was reviewed.

Syed Badshah said his AMLP would emerge as the biggest party in the province.

Sheikh Rasheed expressed satisfaction over performance of office bearers of the party and lauded their efforts. He directed Syed Badshah to remain in contact with workers who were their real assets.

Syed Badshah invited Sheikh Rashid to visit Peshawar which was accepted by him.

