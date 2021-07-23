UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poverty Alleviation In AJK To Be Top Agenda Of PTI: PM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Poverty alleviation in AJK to be top agenda of PTI: PM

TARAR KHAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) , Jul 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the prime focus of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be the uplift of underprivileged people by ensuring education, health and subsidized food.

Addressing a huge public gathering here on the last day of election campaign for the AJK Legislative Assembly, he said the PTI had on its agenda several development projects aimed at poverty alleviation in the state.

The rally pulled a large crowd with people from all walks of life, including the local party workers and others from adjoining areas gathered in the AJK city of Tarar Khal.

The prime minister vowed to launch special programmes for low-income class in the AJK after his party won the upcoming election.

He said for the 40 percent of poor population, the ration cards for food items on subsidized rates would be introduced.

He said a software for the said facility would be launched by December, a database of which had already been prepared.

He mentioned that the poor in AJK would get basic food items, including flour, pulses, edible oil and sugar on cheaper rates.

Under the Kamyab Pakistan programme, he said, of the 40 percent low-income people, each member of the family would be given technical education and interest-free loans to help them earn their livelihood.

Imran Khan said the PTI government would also introduce a health card scheme for the people in AJK with Rs one million health insurance per household.

/More

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Education Oil Khal Azad Jammu And Kashmir December Family All From Government Million Flour

Recent Stories

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

3 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

3 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.