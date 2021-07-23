Poverty alleviation in AJK to be top agenda of PTI: PM

TARAR KHAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) , Jul 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the prime focus of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be the uplift of underprivileged people by ensuring education, health and subsidized food.

Addressing a huge public gathering here on the last day of election campaign for the AJK Legislative Assembly, he said the PTI had on its agenda several development projects aimed at poverty alleviation in the state.

The rally pulled a large crowd with people from all walks of life, including the local party workers and others from adjoining areas gathered in the AJK city of Tarar Khal.

The prime minister vowed to launch special programmes for low-income class in the AJK after his party won the upcoming election.

He said for the 40 percent of poor population, the ration cards for food items on subsidized rates would be introduced.

He said a software for the said facility would be launched by December, a database of which had already been prepared.

He mentioned that the poor in AJK would get basic food items, including flour, pulses, edible oil and sugar on cheaper rates.

Under the Kamyab Pakistan programme, he said, of the 40 percent low-income people, each member of the family would be given technical education and interest-free loans to help them earn their livelihood.

Imran Khan said the PTI government would also introduce a health card scheme for the people in AJK with Rs one million health insurance per household.

/More