Poverty Alleviation Is Top Priority, Says ACS South Punjab

Published January 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that poverty alleviation was the top priority of the South Punjab Secretariat.

He said this during a visit by a 14-member delegation from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA). The delegation, led by Dr. Faiza Arooj, met with the Additional Chief Secretary to discuss the region’s progress and challenges. Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, was also present during the meeting.

Highlighting the Secretariat’s efforts, Fuad Hashim Rabbani stated, “We are focused on increasing literacy rates and advancing agriculture to alleviate poverty in the region.” He added that the Secretariat had played a pivotal role in the region's development, completing dozens of mega projects over the past four years.

“The establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat has resolved many issues at the local level, significantly reducing the sense of deprivation in the region,” he remarked.

The Additional Chief Secretary also discussed key initiatives, including the successful implementation of the “No Child Left Out of School” campaign to boost literacy.

He shared that recommendations on regenerative agriculture practices have been submitted to the government to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Incorporating modern technology into governance, Rabbani said, “We are actively utilizing artificial intelligence for the development of all sectors in South Punjab, and efforts are underway to establish an IT park in the region.”

Addressing a question about infrastructure, he revealed that 50 acres of land had been allocated for the South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur. However, progress on the project has been delayed due to a stay order from the Court.

Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, briefed the delegation on the South Punjab profile, outlining the Secretariat's achievements and ongoing efforts to tackle regional challenges.

The visit provided an opportunity for the delegation to gain insight into the Secretariat’s role in driving sustainable development and addressing key issues facing South Punjab.

