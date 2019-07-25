Poverty alleviation programme to be completed with Rs 4.126 bln

A meeting was held at Commissioner Office on Thursday to review the progress of the South Punjab Poverty Alleviation Programme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting was held at Commissioner Office on Thursday to review the progress of the South Punjab Poverty Alleviation Programme.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division presided over the meeting.

He said that the poverty alleviation programme will help in generating economic activities at the grassroots level and provide economic stability to people residing in remote and underprivileged areas.

The meeting was told that the programme includes opportunities in the agriculture sector, vocational training, community development and construction of houses.

The total volume of the project is Rs 4.126 billion which includes Rs 3.37 billion contribution by International Fund for AgriculturalDevelopment, Rs 476 million by Punjab government and Rs 279 millionby the community.