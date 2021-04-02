UrduPoint.com
Poverty Alleviation, SDGs' Achievement Important Parts Of Govt's Priorities: FM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that poverty alleviation and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were important parts of the present government's priorities.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views while talking to Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan Knut Oestby who called on him here.

He congratulated Knut Oestby on his appointment as UNDP Resident Representative and appreciated the positive and construction role of UNDP in Pakistan.

Pakistan and UNDP were working together for common objective for the last many years, he added.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan, the current chair of the United Nations' Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has always been playing its active role in the development-related debates at international fora.

He also appreciated the UNDP's assistance to Pakistan in tackling the challenges of development and climate as well as in achieving the SDGs.

UNDP Resident Representative Knot Oestby thanked the Foreign Minister and assured all out support of UNDP in achieving the common objectives.

