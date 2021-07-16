Poverty alleviation, skilled workers prime focus of UN

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Head of Resident Coordinator's Office & Senior Strategic Planner for the UN system, Shah Nasir Khan said that poverty alleviation and addition in skilled workers in Pakistan was prime focus of world organization.

Addressing a workshop in collaboration with South Punjab Secretariat here at a local hotel on Friday, he stated that the UN would support government for uplift projects and Annual Development Programme(ADP).

He noted that they would ensure transparency in utilization of UN funds for this purpose.

South Punjab Secretaries and UN representatives attended the workshop and briefed about their departments besides deliberating in detail about development projects in the region.

They also discussed the problems being faced by the departments.

Speaking on the occasion Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zaffar informed that they had proposed special projects for making women useful citizens.

He maintained that government would extend mutual cooperation with UN in water management, environment and human resource sectors,adding that government was giving comprehensive plan to world donors for South Punjab progress.

The government was receiving grant for education, health and other projects of basic amenities for masses of the region,the ACS said and added that The UN was extending complete support for infrastructure projects for South Punjab.

Among others Secretary Education, Ehtisham Anwar, Secretary Services, Nausheen Jamshaid, Secretary Housing, Liaqat Chatha ,Secretary Agriculture,Saqib Ateel were also present.