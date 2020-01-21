Poverty alleviation survey begins

The survey work on Prime Minister's Poverty Alleviation Programme "Ehsas" began here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The survey work on Prime Minister's Poverty Alleviation Programme "Ehsas" began here on Tuesday.

A total of 600 persons are conducting survey in the district. The teams will obtained data from every house and feed it through Tablet.

On basis of survey, Khidmat Card, Sehat Card, Benazir Income Support Programme and other pro poor programmes would be re-organized.

Commissioner Multan Shanul Haq while addressing a ceremony said the national survey would surely help address miseries of poor people, adding it was a step towards poverty alleviation.

It was for the first time that an online survey was being conducted to address the needs of people, he said, adding the survey would surely help devising best policies in education, health and some other social sectors.

MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr also spoke and said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to uplift economic condition of the poor.

The survey would facilitate millions of women, he said and added that poor persons would also avail loans.

He also lauded Commissioner Multan Shanul Haq and Director Development Waqas Khan Khawani for extending assistance in setting up of assembling unit for electrical wheelchairs.

MPA Waseem Khan Badozai stated that small loans would bring revolution in lives of poors.

Regional Director Benazir Income Support Programme Malik Ishfaq Haraj said "Khushhali Survey" was initiated in all districts of Multan division.

On this occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Janjoa, Umair Khawaja, DSP Talat and other officials were also present.