UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poverty Alleviation Survey Begins

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:32 PM

Poverty alleviation survey begins

The survey work on Prime Minister's Poverty Alleviation Programme "Ehsas" began here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The survey work on Prime Minister's Poverty Alleviation Programme "Ehsas" began here on Tuesday.

A total of 600 persons are conducting survey in the district. The teams will obtained data from every house and feed it through Tablet.

On basis of survey, Khidmat Card, Sehat Card, Benazir Income Support Programme and other pro poor programmes would be re-organized.

Commissioner Multan Shanul Haq while addressing a ceremony said the national survey would surely help address miseries of poor people, adding it was a step towards poverty alleviation.

It was for the first time that an online survey was being conducted to address the needs of people, he said, adding the survey would surely help devising best policies in education, health and some other social sectors.

MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr also spoke and said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to uplift economic condition of the poor.

The survey would facilitate millions of women, he said and added that poor persons would also avail loans.

He also lauded Commissioner Multan Shanul Haq and Director Development Waqas Khan Khawani for extending assistance in setting up of assembling unit for electrical wheelchairs.

MPA Waseem Khan Badozai stated that small loans would bring revolution in lives of poors.

Regional Director Benazir Income Support Programme Malik Ishfaq Haraj said "Khushhali Survey" was initiated in all districts of Multan division.

On this occasion, Chairman PHA Ejaz Janjoa, Umair Khawaja, DSP Talat and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Education Waqas Khan Women All From Best Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Op-Ed: &#039;Safety, security and nonproliferation ..

34 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Ba ..

49 minutes ago

Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi d ..

2 minutes ago

UK varsity delegates visit Punjab University HCBF

2 minutes ago

Montgomery Gymkhana wins opening match of Prof Eja ..

2 minutes ago

Zidane says Bale fit for Copa del Rey test

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.