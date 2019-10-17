UrduPoint.com
Poverty Alleviation Top Most Priority Of Govt: Aon Abbas

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:47 PM

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi Thursday said that 'poverty alleviation' and social welfare of the people was top most priority of Imran Khan' government and PBM has launched various poverty alleviation schemes in the country to fulfill the needs of the poor masses and empower them economically

In connection with "World poverty alleviation day", talking to private news channel, he assured that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would definitely bring more people over poverty line and certain measures have already been taken in this regard under the friendly policies of the government.

He said prime minister has laid foundation of "Naya Pakistan" on the pattern Riyasat-e-Medina, an Islamic welfare state, adding that the welfare, health and education of the poor specially youth and women were the priority of the government.

The government is initiating different projects to alleviate poverty, he said, adding that PM Imran Khan's government has given a comprehensive plan for the welfare of the citizens and bring them into the main stream.

He said that a comprehensive and detailed programme for poverty alleviation titled 'Ehsaas' was started for the first time in the history of the country.

He further said today Prime Minister Imran Khan also launched "Kamyab Jawan Programme" which would help the welfare of youth in the country.

Talking about PBM programmes, he said PBM was running more than 36 Pakistan Sweet Homes, women empowerment centres and free of cost treatment of deserving families .

He said PBM was providing free accommodation, nutrition, education, counseling and legal aid facilities for poor masses.

MD PBM said that every member of the society should lend a helping hand on the matter and provide an opportunity to take necessary steps for lessening the difficulties of those who were living a wretched life.

Present government under the Pakistan Bailt Ul Mal programmes is running almost 157 'Women Empowerment Centres' throughout the country and soon PBM will inaugurate a project for women where they would able to get Rs50,000 interest-free loans for their businesses.

Regarding interest-free loans for women, he said the PBM has announced women entrepreneurship training scheme for loans to undertake commercial ventures.

These include, daycare centres, interior, designing, boutiques, fitness gyms, event management, vocational institutes, driving schools, jewellery and clothing and accessories etc He said country's prosperity and uplift was directly related to women's participation in different spheres of life and PBM was taking tangible measures for empowering the women.

He pointed out that skilled young women would be given preference and the procedure for obtaining loans would be streamlined for them.

These women centres have been set up to make them economically strong and independent, he added.

He said that PBM has maintained an effective strategy for women's empowerment during last one year.

He said PBM also providing a ray of hope to orphans and less privileged, who cannot afford the cost for the treatment of this serious disease.

