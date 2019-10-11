UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poverty Can Lead To Premature Ageing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:24 PM

Poverty can lead to premature ageing

Sustained financial hardship early in life may put youngsters at risk of developing worse cognitive functions as well as premature ageing, a new study has found

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Sustained financial hardship early in life may put youngsters at risk of developing worse cognitive functions as well as premature ageing, a new study has found.

"Income is dynamic and individuals are likely to experience income changes and mobility especially between young adulthood and midlife," said lead investigator Adina Zeki Al Hazzouri from University of Miami.

In the study, individuals with all-time poverty performed significantly worse than individuals never in poverty.

Similar results were observed in persons with perceived financial difficulty, the reseachers said in a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

For the study, the team examined the effects of sustained poverty and perceived financial difficulty on cognitive function in midlife using income data for about 3,400 adults in US, aged between 18 to 30, at the start of the study in 1985-86.

Sustained poverty was defined as the percentage of time the participants' household income was less than 200 per cent of the Federal poverty level.

Participants were divided into four groups: never in poverty, less than one-third of the time, from one-third to nearly 100 per cent of the time, or always in poverty.

In 2010, at a mean age of 50 years, participants underwent three tests that are considered reliable to detect cognitive ageing.

"It is important to monitor how trends in income and other social and economic parameters influence health outcomes," Hazzouri said.

Related Topics

Young Lead Miami May From

Recent Stories

Despite spending billion rupees marble city Rislap ..

15 minutes ago

Masdar-led consortium inaugurates largest utility- ..

26 minutes ago

Body of youth found from pond in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Walking to work cuts diabetes risk :study

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebr ..

2 minutes ago

EU and UK intensify Brexit talks ahead of key summ ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.