UrduPoint.com

Poverty Main Reason Behind Human Trafficking: Javed Akhtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Poverty main reason behind human trafficking: Javed Akhtar

Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mehmood said on Tuesday that main cause of human trafficking was poverty and steps should be taken to address root cause of socio-economic issues including bonded labour, child labour, human trafficking and some others

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mehmood said on Tuesday that main cause of human trafficking was poverty and steps should be taken to address root cause of socio-economic issues including bonded labour, child labour, human trafficking and some others.

He said this while addressing an awareness seminar organized by Sustainable Social Development Organizations (SSDO) here at local hotel.

The title of the seminar was "War against Human Trafficking and Bounded Labor in Pakistan and South Punjab". This dialogue was attended by the officers of the civil administration, police, prosecution, officer of labour and social welfare department of 11 district of South Punjab.

The objective of this session was to create awareness about the impact of this issue on Pakistan. In the session, the relevant laws, procedures were discussed and the role of different departments was identified. Javed Akhtar Mahmood said " poor people become the fuel of human trafficking due to their dreams for a better future".

He said that legislation must be enacted to stop human trafficking. Apart from this, some other measures to alleviate poverty and control on rising population. Javed stressed practical steps annihilate bounded labor and child labor.

Every citizen should play role for this purpose. Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakaria University Professor Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi said that human trafficking in Pakistan started in 2009 and termed sex, labor and money were the three main reasons.

He said that human trafficking was also done for human organs. Kundi remarked that Bahauddin Zakariya University was ready to extend its full role to create awareness about human trafficking.

Addressing the session, Deputy Secretary South Punjab Secretariat Ali Atif Butar appreciated the efforts of SSDO and commended the NGO for close coordination with the Punjab government to strengthen the capacity of officers at the provincial level. "Human trafficking is a heinous crime that needs to be prioritized through concerted efforts at all levels," he said.

AIG Rana Ashraf also participated in the session. Addressing the participants, he detailed the efforts of the Punjab Police and said that the Punjab Police was working with determination to serve the people. He also advocated the need to create more awareness at the local level because no case can be registered or prosecuted without consent of the victim himself. Similarly, many times the victim does not report the case.

Legal expert Waqar Haider Awan informed the participants about the legal framework in Pakistan to deal with human trafficking and also clarified the difference between human trafficking and migrant smuggling which is often being confused and cases are misinterpreted. . He further clarified some provisions of the Traffic in Persons Act, 2018.

Officers from various departments including District Administration, Punjab Police, Labor Department, Prosecution and Academia participated in the meeting. The purpose of the session was to discuss the challenges faced by Pakistan regarding human trafficking.

The session also highlighted Pakistan's progress in fighting this scourge.

Executive Director SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas said that SSDO was implementing a plan to prevent human trafficking by focusing on maximum awareness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Hotel Traffic Progress Money Bahauddin Zakariya University 2018 All From Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Nigerians bask in Amusan's record-breaking athleti ..

Nigerians bask in Amusan's record-breaking athletic glory

17 seconds ago
 President for consultative process to overcome eco ..

President for consultative process to overcome economic woes

18 seconds ago
 RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances o ..

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

1 minute ago
 Monsoon rains likely to persist till July 31 in K ..

Monsoon rains likely to persist till July 31 in KP

1 minute ago
 Hungary rejects 'unenforceable' EU gas plan: minis ..

Hungary rejects 'unenforceable' EU gas plan: minister

1 minute ago
 Pakistan keen to present recent climate initiative ..

Pakistan keen to present recent climate initiatives at COP27: Sherry Rehman

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.