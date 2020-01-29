Poverty Reduction Program being expanded to Sukkur and Ghotki

The ongoing People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) is being expanded to Sukkur and Ghotki districts, with a cost of Rs 5.990 billion, during fiscal years 2019-2020 to 2022-2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The ongoing People's Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) is being expanded to Sukkur and Ghotki districts, with a cost of Rs 5.990 billion, during fiscal years 2019-2020 to 2022-2023.

A contract in this regard has been signed between Sindh Planning and Development Department (PPRP) and Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) to materialize components of the program encompassing social and economic empowerment of people belonging to remote parts of the two districts.

Chairman, P&D department, Mohammad Waseem, sharing details of the same, approved by Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the targets set for program include formation of 71 business development groups and help them provided with platform that may link them with the markets of major cities.

The groups were said to be also trained in marketing skills that may enable to promote their products pro-actively.

"There are to be 103 union councils being covered for targeted interventions aimed at poverty reduction at grass root level," said Syed Waseem.

Some 10.000 households were said to be provided technical and material support under low cost housing, while 9,000 individuals will be imparted vocational training to equip themselves with modern skills.

As per arrangement 360,620 house holds will be surveyed under the program and 100,000 households are to be provided income generation grant.

Chairman, Sindh P&D department said the program is being implemented through SRSO at grassroots level and that all possible support will also be provided for the implementation of the program by the district administration.