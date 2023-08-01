Open Menu

Poverty Stricken Minor Boy Falls Victim To Deadly Suicide Attack In Bid Of Selling Chips At JUI Convention

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The deadly suicide attack targeting a convention of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI)F in Bajaur District claiming around 54 precious lives and injuries to scores of people, left behind countless number of highly tragic and heartbreaking stories of ill-fated victims and their bereaving families.

One such story was of a poverty stricken minor boy of 12 years age, Abuzar son of Javed from Tehsil Khar who used to sell potato chips and gathering of JUI stalwarts at the convention site attracted his attention as an opportunity of making good earnings for the family.

Abuzar was the only brother of seven sisters who studied in seventh grade and in this early age when children have angelic look on their faces, he realized difficult situation of family members and started utilizing his free time of school holidays in earning some money to support his poor father.

The little soul had lost his childhood innocence to harsh economic stress and instead of playing with his peers in streets or grounds, he mostly thought of some new work to make maximum earning and support for his family of ten members, informed his sobbing father.

Soon after arrival of party workers and visitors to the convention site, Abuzar also entered the arena to offer fried chips to the attendants.

Unaware of any life threat, Abuzar keep himself moving towards rush of people to sell maximum chips and suddenly fell victims to the blast at the suicide bomber blew his vest.

Like Abuzar around seven more children are killed in the attack who reached the site in excitement over watching a gathering of large number of people and playing of loud voices of speakers.

The family of Abuzar including his six sisters who considered them as their future support are in deep shock, grief and pain.

The entire locality of Bajaur is in grip of sever bereavement and gloom over this tragic happening while poignant scenes are witnessed intermittently outside the houses of victims where people gathered for mourning.

