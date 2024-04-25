Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets: Balochistan Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the economic development and prosperity of the country was related to Balochistan while unemployment and poverty could be eradicated in the province by establishing border markets and promoting border trade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the economic development and prosperity of the country was related to Balochistan while unemployment and poverty could be eradicated in the province by establishing border markets and promoting border trade.

He expressed these views while talking to Pak Navy Commander Central Punjab Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood (Star Imtiaz Military) during a meeting here.

During the meeting, the development of the coastal areas of the province, equipping the children with the jewel of education, stabilizing the border trade, law and order situation and new possibilities regarding sea trade were also discussed.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the time has come for us to take bold decisions for the economic development and political stability of the country and the province.

He said that Balochistan was a province rich in natural resources and minerals despite it was the largest province in terms of area and the population here was small but scattered due to which it was very difficult to provide all the basic facilities to the people.

The Governor said that despite having long borders with Afghanistan and Iran, the peace and order situation in Balochistan was much better than in the past due to the sacrifices of the security agencies.

He said that we were proud of our national institutions and it was a matter of pride and joy for all of us that officers from different countries of the world come to our institutions for training.

In the end, commemorative shields were also exchanged between the honored guests.

APP/arb