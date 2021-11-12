UrduPoint.com

Poverty To Reduce By 2% In Current Year: Senate Informed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:12 PM

Poverty to reduce by 2% in current year: Senate informed

The Senate was informed on Friday that poverty would reduce by 2 per cent in the country during the current fiscal year due the 'Kafaalat Programme' initiatives taken by the government under its flagship 'Ehsaas' project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate was informed on Friday that poverty would reduce by 2 per cent in the country during the current fiscal year due the 'Kafaalat Programme' initiatives taken by the government under its flagship 'Ehsaas' project.

"Field work of Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) to be conducted in 2020-21," Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said during the question-hour, on behalf of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

He said the HIES was last conducted in 2018-19 and based on its estimates around 21.9 percent of the population was living below the poverty line as compared to 24.3 percent in 2015-16, indicating decline in poverty.

After 2018-19, he said the HIES had not been conducted and there was no latest official estimate of poverty to verify or deny the claim that the poverty had increased during the tenure of the incumbent government.

Related Topics

Senate Asad Umar Government

Recent Stories

Three Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English ..

Three Migrants Missing Off French Coast in English Channel - Maritime Security

5 minutes ago
 Laos prepares for transition to exit least develop ..

Laos prepares for transition to exit least developed country status in 2026: off ..

5 minutes ago
 Debt to GDP ratio decreases by 4% despite COVID-19 ..

Debt to GDP ratio decreases by 4% despite COVID-19 implications: Senate told

12 minutes ago
 Belarus' Military Tried to Expel 35 Illegal Immigr ..

Belarus' Military Tried to Expel 35 Illegal Immigrants Into Poland by Force- Pol ..

12 minutes ago
 “We did not lose, we learned,”: Shaheen Afridi ..

“We did not lose, we learned,”: Shaheen Afridi reacts after losing semi-fina ..

30 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Stresses Disproportionate Measures Again ..

Zelenskyy Stresses Disproportionate Measures Against Saakashvili Unacceptable - ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.