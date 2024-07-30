Open Menu

Poverty, Unemployment Leads To Human Trafficking: Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in his special termed the poverty, unemployment and unequal distribution of resources as major factors behind the rising figures of human trafficking.

He stated on "World Day Against Human Trafficking" that underdeveloped countries were badly affected by human trafficking, and organized gangs were also active in Pakistan.

He emphasized that FIA always remains vigilant in curbing these gangs and apprehended several suspects.

He underscored the need for multi-faceted joint actions from the international community to prevent human trafficking.

Interior Minister said that human traffickers played with the lives of thousands of people, families have been separated from their loved ones.

He stressed that people must stand together against the heinous crime.

He reiterated that let us work together to raise awareness against human trafficking, address its causes, and strive for a society where no one is exploited due to human trafficking.

