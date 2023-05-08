UrduPoint.com

POWA Delegation Calls On PHC CJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

POWA delegation calls on PHC CJ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of newly elected cabinet members of the Prosecution Officers Welfare Association (POWA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) called on Chief Justice (CJ) of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musarrat Hillali, here on Monday.

The CJ administered the oath to the newly elected body of the POWA.

District Public Prosecutor and newly elected President of POWA Sangeen Shah extended his gratitude to her ladyship and thanked her for sparing time for the association.

He also shared matters of mutual interest relating to the prosecution department throughout KP.

The CJ congratulated the new office bearers of the POWA KP and desired their effective role in the dispensation of the justice system.

She also assured that issues relating to the prosecution department would be looked after in coordination with all stakeholders.

