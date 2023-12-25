Open Menu

Power Breakdown Hits Bahawalpur As Transmission Lines Trip

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Power breakdown hits Bahawalpur as transmission lines trip

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) An hours-long power breakdown hit Bahawalpur and adjoining areas on Sunday night as 500KV voltage transmission lines tripped due to dense fog.

According to the Multan Electricity Supply Company (MEPCO) sources, heavy mist affected the high transmission lines which resulted in power breakdown in the region yesterday night.

Power supply in some areas was restored after after 9 am on Monday while efforts were underway for complete electricity supply to all the areas, the sources added.

