UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Can't Be Provided To Muslim Bagh Areas Without Funding: Senate Body Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Power can't be provided to Muslim Bagh areas without funding: Senate body told

The Senate's Standing Committee on Power Tuesday was apprised that the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) could not provide electricity to Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan without funding of the provincial government or joint funding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Power Tuesday was apprised that the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) could not provide electricity to Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan without funding of the provincial government or joint funding.

The committee met under the chair of Senator Fida Muhmmad discussed non-provision of electricity to areas of Muslim Bagh, IPPs agreements, unscheduled loadshedding by K-Electric, current state of affairs of Lakhra Power Plant, problems faced by Renewable Energy Projects and other issues.

Senator Usman Kakar said Balochistan was full of natural resources and the whole country was getting benefit of it but the people was still deprive of basic amenities including electricity.

The committee decided to refer the matter to its sub-committee to sort out amicable solution to this issue.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman told the senate panel that the authority determined the power tariff. However, the companies secured stay orders from lower courts against the authority decisions. The authority could not by pass the courts, he added.

He said K-Electric inflicted Rs 140 billion losses to the Federal government and outstanding worth Rs 44 billion was pending against the K-Electric due to stay orders.

K-Electric CEO Monis Elahi told the committee that the agreement between K-Electric and federal government has already expired in 2015.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed informed the committee about delay in written results for posts of meter readers and linemen by Peshawar Electric Supply Company. He categorically rejected the stance of PESCO and said that under the rules the company was bound to upload the results within 48 hours. The committee referred the matter to the sub-committee for through investigation.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) apprised the committee that the country's exports suffered due to energy crisis; however, owing to the steps taken by the government, the exports would witness increase.

The committee directed APTMA to convey their reservation in writing to the quarters concerned and the committee would also provide full support in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Senators Nauman Wazir, Agha Shahzeb Durrani, Dilwar Khan, Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan, Moula Bakhsh, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Syed Muhammad Ali Jamot, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Siraj ul Haq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Usman Kakar and Hilal ur Rehman besides Power Division Secretary, NEPRA Chairman and other senior officials of government departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Electricity Exports Nepra Company Bagh Muhammad Ali 2015 Textile Afridi Muslim From Government Agreement Billion PESCO QESCO

Recent Stories

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

38 minutes ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

5 minutes ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

40 minutes ago

US Creates Group Co-Chaired by Microsoft to Apply ..

5 minutes ago

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.