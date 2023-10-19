Power China President Calls On Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) President of Power Construction Corporation China (Power China) Wang Bin on Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.
In the meeting, they discussed in detail the Pakistan-China cooperation in the construction sector.
The prime minister appreciated the role of China particularly Power China in the infrastructural development of Pakistan.