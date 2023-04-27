Power consumers due relief stands at 41 paisa per unit in FCA for March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Electricity consumers are due a relief of 41 paisas per unit in fuel cost adjustment (FCA) as per actual generation in March 2023.

This relief has been realized due to strict monitoring by the Power Division of fuel consumption, load management, and an increase in usage of indigenous fuel sources under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, said a statement issued by the Power Division here Thursday.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs 1.17 per unit from power regulator National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for Rs 14 billion in arrears for a period of June 2021. The difference between the additional arrears of June 2021 (Rs. +1.58) and negative FCA for March 2023 (41 paisas) led to the filing of Rs. 1.17 per unit in FCA.

NEPRA will hold a public hearing on May 3, after which the final FCA is to be charged for March, it was further said.