Power consumers likely to get 32 paisa per unit relief for October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) are likely to get 32 paisa per unit relief for October under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded a hearing into a petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWDISCOs with Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi in the chair here on Tuesday.

NEPRA members Sindh Rafique Ahmed Shaikh and member KPK Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present on the occasion.

The CPPA-G had sought a 25 paisa per unit hike in power tariff for October for XWDISCOs under the monthly FCA mechanism. However, the power regulator calculated a 32 paisa reduction in the tariff as per the initial assessment for the said period.

The regulator had charged positive FCA of 8 paisa for September. The FCA for October would be 40 paisa less than September FCA and would be applicable for one month.

However, the decrease would not be applicable to a lifeline, consumers using up to 300 units, Agri and electric vehicle charging stations besides K-Electric.

The regulator was told that 400 MMCFD gas was provided to power plants against the demand of 715 MMCFD during the said period.

According to the petition, the CPPA-G maintained that the actual cost remained at Rs 9.4162 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 9.175 per unit during October.

A total of 10,704.94 GWh of electricity was generated worth Rs96.567 billion during the said period while 10,377.26 GWh of net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as much as 29.37 percent of electricity was generated from hydel, 15.47 percent from coal, 1.46 percent furnace oil, 12.11 percent from local gas, 17.22 percent RLNG, 20.61 percent from nuclear, and 2.08 percent wind.

The regulator would announce judgment after reviewing the statistics.