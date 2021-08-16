Power consumers urged to update themselves from PITC website

UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has urged domestic/residential consumers having electricity consumption up to 25000/- to update themselves from Power Information Technology Company (PITC)'s website or visit concerned Pesco Revenue Officer to avoid levy of Income Tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has urged domestic/residential consumers having electricity consumption up to 25000/- to update themselves from Power Information Technology Company (PITC)'s website or visit concerned Pesco Revenue Officer to avoid levy of Income Tax.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, owing to the Government of Pakistan Finance Act 2021, Income Tax @ 7.5 % has been levied on Domestic/Residential electricity bill having consumption up to Rs.

25000/- and above.

However, Income tax is not applicable to domestic /residential consumers if their Names are included in the Active Tax Payer list (ATL).

Those domestic/residential consumers whose names are included in the active taxpayer (ATL) are requested to please immediately update their CNIC numbers on PITC website by clicking the link mnr.pitc.com.pk or visit the concerned Pesco Revenue Officer to avoid levy of Income Tax.

