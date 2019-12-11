Power customers face hardships owing to staff shortage in Hazara region

People of Abbottabad has demanded of the concerned authorities to deploy sufficient staff at all sub divisions to effectively resolve problems of customers in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :People of Abbottabad has demanded of the concerned authorities to deploy sufficient staff at all sub divisions to effectively resolve problems of customers in the region.

Sources revealed that currently WAPDA Abbottabad circle is facing difficulties in recovery, line losses and resolving other professional matters due to shortage of staff in Hazara region.

Wapda Havelian Sub Division No.1, Sub Division No.2, Lora Sub Division, Khanpur Sub Division, Mang Sub division and many other sub divisions are facing acute shortage of staff where the customers of Wapda are ultimately suffering.

Sources said only 19 bill distributors are working for four million customers in Abbottabad circle and moreover due to non-availability of the Assistant Lineman, problems with regard to line faults persist for several days plunging areas in darkness owing to suspension of power supply.

Overall 1342 technical and clerical staff posts are lying vacant, 800 employees are working all over the Hazara division while the sanction strength was 2143.

According to the Wapda Hazara region sources, owing to the 1324 different vacant posts workload on existing employees have increased, the hydro union also refused to work more than 8 hours and demanded to immediately fill the vacant posts.

Only 120 assistant linemen are performing duties whereas the approved strength were 626 and 506 positions are vacant in the region, in the same way only 19 bill distributors are working instead of 132 while 115 positions are vacant, one lineman distributes 21000 bills every month.

In rural areas one lineman is handling three compliant centers and if the situation persists then the Saturday and Sunday weekly off would be also be terminated.

President Wapda Hydro Union Hazara region Jameel Tanooli told to APP that two circles of Hazara region Manshera and Abbottabad are facing the shortage of 1342 staff members where 864 in Abbottabad and 371 in Manshera are yet to appoint, the positions are lying vacant with 70 percent technical, 30 percent clerical and meter reading staff.

Despite 56 percent less staff, Wapda Hazara region line losses are only 10 percent while the recovery remained 100 percent during 2018-19, Jameel Tanooli disclosed.

He said that the safety equipment for the fieldwork is also short which is risking the life of line staff and during the last two years our many lineman and assistant lineman have lost their lives.