Power deptt GB renounces allegations leveled in media

(@FahadShabbir)

An explanatory statement issued by the Public Relations Office Water and Power Gilgit-Baltistan, said that the recent reports in the media against the power department were frivolous and merely based on rumours

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :An explanatory statement issued by the Public Relations Office Water and Power Gilgit-Baltistan, said that the recent reports in the media against the power department were frivolous and merely based on rumours.

It was Informed in official statement that only the old China meters are being replaced, the white glass meters "Peel" and "Syed Bhai" will not be replaced and these meters are being installed outside the houses.

It was further informed that here was no truth in the news and rumors, as WAPDA has maintained the quality of electricity metering throughout Pakistan and metering of WAPDA has been declared as standard.

Statement added that since the beginning, there were two ways to get electricity bill using electricity as domestic and commercial.

DDS 65 is applicable for collection of domestic single connection bill and DDS60 was prescribed for three phase connection while this policy was changed in 2012 and digital meter has been introduced.

The statement further said that power department was taking revolutionary steps to end load shedding in Gilgit-Baltistan and provide equal power to all consumers.

"The people should extend their cooperation to ensure smooth power supply in GB, said official statement.

It was explained in the statement that the allegations leveled by some elements against the department were surprising.