UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Deptt GB Renounces Allegations Leveled In Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

Power deptt GB renounces allegations leveled in media

An explanatory statement issued by the Public Relations Office Water and Power Gilgit-Baltistan, said that the recent reports in the media against the power department were frivolous and merely based on rumours

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :An explanatory statement issued by the Public Relations Office Water and Power Gilgit-Baltistan, said that the recent reports in the media against the power department were frivolous and merely based on rumours.

It was Informed in official statement that only the old China meters are being replaced, the white glass meters "Peel" and "Syed Bhai" will not be replaced and these meters are being installed outside the houses.

It was further informed that here was no truth in the news and rumors, as WAPDA has maintained the quality of electricity metering throughout Pakistan and metering of WAPDA has been declared as standard.

Statement added that since the beginning, there were two ways to get electricity bill using electricity as domestic and commercial.

DDS 65 is applicable for collection of domestic single connection bill and DDS60 was prescribed for three phase connection while this policy was changed in 2012 and digital meter has been introduced.

The statement further said that power department was taking revolutionary steps to end load shedding in Gilgit-Baltistan and provide equal power to all consumers.

"The people should extend their cooperation to ensure smooth power supply in GB, said official statement.

It was explained in the statement that the allegations leveled by some elements against the department were surprising.

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Electricity Water China WAPDA Media All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

31 minutes ago

Over 250 Cases of Mutant Coronavirus Strain Linked ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish climber dies during K2 expedition

4 minutes ago

PML-N beneficiary of foreign funding, not PTI : Sh ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

1 hour ago

Parisians Gather for 1st March Against Global Secu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.