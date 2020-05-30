UrduPoint.com
Power Disrupted In Nawabshah's 65 Feeders Due To Rain Thunderstorm

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 11:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Saturday suspended the power supply to 65 electric feeders in the Nawabshah circle.

According to the HESCO spokesman, the power supply to 65 11KV feeders in Nawabshah were suspended due to rain and thunderstorm.

He said the supply would be restored after checking fault or damage to the transmission system.

He said HESCO chief Abdul Haq Memon had directed the staff to restore the supply at the earliest.

