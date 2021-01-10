UrduPoint.com
Power Distribution Sector Remained Neglected In The Past: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that the present government was working on improvement of power distribution system which remained neglected in the past.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Minister for Energy Umar Ayub here he said that the previous government focused on power generation only. He said the government was committed to bring improvement in power sector.

He said a comprehensive plan is being pursued to upgrade transmission system and to enhance power generation.

He said that the power sector was the backbone of the country but the previous government did not introduce any new technology to improve the distribution system.

He said that presently power generation capacity was more than 36,000 MW but only 26000 mw could be distributed as distribution system was not compatible with it.

He said that there were technical issues with the distribution system as it was not upgraded with the passage of time.

He said Matiari-Lahore power transmission line was near completion and it would be accomplished by March this year.

To a question he said that steps would be taken to avert such a situation in future after the findings of inquiry report to find out the reasons behind the breakdown.

