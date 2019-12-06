Power Division clarifies news about electricity tariff

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Power Division Friday clarified a news item aired by some television channels about Rs 0.26 per unit increase in the electricity tariff, saying "This is the third time the same news is being run that is creating confusion among public. There is nothing new in this news." A spokesman of the Power Division, in his tweets, said the tariff was approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and determined by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on November 25, which was reported in the media.

"The same tariff was notified by the Power Division on November 29 and instead of clearly mentioning that it's same tariff, an impression is created that," the spokesman said.

"The notification was exactly what quarterly tariff adjustment of .15 was determined by NEPRA. Since consumers of upto 300 units are protected, which is 75 percent of consumers their impact is spread over other categories," he said.