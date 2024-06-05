Open Menu

Power Division Clarifies News About Net-metering Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Power division clarifies news about net-metering policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Power Division on Wednesday strongly contradicted a news item aired on certain private tv channels about winding up of net-metering policy.

"There is no truth in the news aired on various television channels regarding abolishing net metering policy," said a statement issued by the Power Division here.

The ministry clarified that no directives were received from the Prime Minister regarding any change in the net-metering policy. The channels should take response from the ministry before airing such misleading news, it added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister TV From

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

2 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

4 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

7 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

16 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

16 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

16 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan