Power Division Clarifies News About Net-metering Policy
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Power Division on Wednesday strongly contradicted a news item aired on certain private tv channels about winding up of net-metering policy.
"There is no truth in the news aired on various television channels regarding abolishing net metering policy," said a statement issued by the Power Division here.
The ministry clarified that no directives were received from the Prime Minister regarding any change in the net-metering policy. The channels should take response from the ministry before airing such misleading news, it added.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SB John; Singer of 'Tu jo nahi hai, to kuch bhi nahi hai' remembered7 minutes ago
-
City dwellers rejoice as rain brings much needed relief after heat wave7 minutes ago
-
WSSC DIKhan cleanliness drive of major drains in full swing7 minutes ago
-
Minister Interior and Minister Overseas Pakistanis Visit Pakistani Embassy in Rome27 minutes ago
-
CDA embarks on ambitious solar power project to reduce electricity bills27 minutes ago
-
Fire broken out at Lahore's chemical factory brought under control37 minutes ago
-
Land degradation serious risk to Pakistan's food, water security amid Indian violations of IWT: Romi ..37 minutes ago
-
IESCO completed 100 % maintenance of 481 feeders under annual progamme47 minutes ago
-
Police bust 94 gangs, arrest 250 criminals47 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out at Lahore's chemical factory brought under control57 minutes ago
-
Amarnath Yatra threatens IIOJK’s fragile ecosystem as world celebrates World Environment Day1 hour ago
-
Police officer martyred in Bajaur1 hour ago