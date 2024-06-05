Power division clarifies news about net-metering policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Power Division on Wednesday strongly contradicted a news item aired on certain private tv channels about winding up of net-metering policy.

"There is no truth in the news aired on various television channels regarding abolishing net metering policy," said a statement issued by the Power Division here.

The ministry clarified that no directives were received from the Prime Minister regarding any change in the net-metering policy. The channels should take response from the ministry before airing such misleading news, it added.