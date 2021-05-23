UrduPoint.com
Power Division Clarifies News Item

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Power Division clarifies news item

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Spokesman for Power Division has clarified that both NKI Baldya 1 and NKI Baldya 2 transmission lines were of K-Electric rather than National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC).

He said certain media channels were giving impression that both the transmission lines owned by NTDC which was factually incorrect.

However, the entire electricity system of the country remained intact owing to safety measures, it further clarified.

