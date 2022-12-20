UrduPoint.com

Power Division Clarifies News Item About Increase In Power Tariff

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Power Division clarifies news item about increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Ministry of Power while clarifying a news item appeared in a section of the press on Tuesday said that neither the government has decided to increase the power tariff nor any such proposal was under consideration.

It was merely a speculation and based on information during PTI's government tenure, said a statement issued here.

The devastating flood which destroyed electricity infrastructure in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the main cause of low recovery during the 1st quarter, the statement further added.

The government provided relief to the masses despite devastating floods in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Punjab Flood Government

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

47 minutes ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

55 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

1 hour ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

2 hours ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.