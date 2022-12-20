Power Division clarifies news item about increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Ministry of Power while clarifying a news item appeared in a section of the press on Tuesday said that neither the government has decided to increase the power tariff nor any such proposal was under consideration.

It was merely a speculation and based on information during PTI's government tenure, said a statement issued here.

The devastating flood which destroyed electricity infrastructure in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the main cause of low recovery during the 1st quarter, the statement further added.

The government provided relief to the masses despite devastating floods in the country.