UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Division Clarifies News Item About IPPs' Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:40 PM

Power Division clarifies news item about IPPs' agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Ministry of Power Division has strongly contradicted a news item appeared in a section of media about agreement with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and termed it contrary to the facts.

The ministry clarifies that under section 5 of the agreement, the IPPs would suspend the reduced tariff if the government failed to pay the dues within scheduled time period. However, the IPPs could revoke the agreement by serving 7-day notice, if payment in default were not ratified within 70 days. Therefore, it would not only be premature but also contrary to the spirit of the agreement to say that the agreement was revoked, said a statement issued here Monday.

The government wished to complete transparency in utilization of all public funds and all legal procedures were being completed in this regard, it further said.

The government has 70 days to make payment to the IPPs for carrying forward the agreement. The government has made all relevant institutions including economic coordination committee part of this process to ensure transparency. The 1st installment of Rs 85 billion was due today to pay to HUBCO, KAPCO and IPPs installed under 1994 Power Policy.

Related Topics

Media All Government Agreement Kot Addu Power Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

11 minutes ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

56 minutes ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

1 hour ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

2 hours ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.