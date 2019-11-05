Power Division clarifies news item about Rs 2 increase in consumer tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Power Division on Tuesday clarified a news item appeared in a section of press about Rs. 2 per unit raise in the electricity consumer tariff.

Clarifying the news item, it said," Factual position is that this is fuel price adjustment and the end consumer will pay almost the same bill as it has paid during last month of August or September on account of base tariff".

"The fuel price adjustment is on account of variation in fuel prices and mix of fuels used for generation," a press release said.

The fuel price could be positive or negative for respective months.

This was not a addition or deduction of the electricity base Tariff in country, it further said.