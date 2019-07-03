UrduPoint.com
Power Division Collects Record Additional Rs 106 Bln Revenue

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:47 PM

The Power Division collected additional record revenue of Rs 106 billion during October 2018 to May 2019 as compared to last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Power Division collected additional record revenue of Rs 106 billion during October 2018 to May 2019 as compared to last year.

The record revenue collection was possible owing to effective anti power theft campaign, recovery from defaulters, controlling losses and other administrative measures.These figures were presented in the high level meeting held here Wednesday with Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali in the Chair, said a statement issued here.

The meeting was told that around Rs 74.37 billion was collected owing to extensive anti power theft and recovery drives against the defaulters during last eight months.

It was further said that a total Rs.705 billion was collected during the said period a while last year an amount of Rs 598 billion could be collected.

Steps were also taken to bring improvement in the transmission and distribution system resulting 0.86 per cent in line and distribution losses. The losses stood at 15.96 per cent as compared to last year 16.82 per cent.

The Secretary expressed displeasure over fatal incidents in the distribution companies during the last three months and directed the DISCOs to ensure safety of their employees through latest equipments and proper training.

The companies were also directed to make monitoring system more effective in this regard.

Directives were also issued to set up a high level committee at Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) to monitor the training and safety of the employees.

The Secretary reiterated that the employees would not be allowed to work without fallowing safety measures and work permits.

The Secretary also directed to intensify the recovery drive against defaulters and asked for setting of special teams in this regard.

It was also decided to disconnect power supply to all defaulters without any discrimination who had not yet cleared their dues despite lapse of one year.

The meeting was also informed that 30 officials of Lahore Electric Supply Company were arrested on charges of power theft and facilitators.

