Power Division Contradicts News Item Aired On GTV
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Ministry of Power Division on Sunday strongly contradicted news item aired on private tv channel ‘GTV’ attributed to minister for power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghri.
The ministry clarified that the minister did not speak to any channel regarding over-billing, said a statement issued here.
