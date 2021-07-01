Power division directed to continue efforts for reduction of circular debt

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) here on Thursday directed the Power Division to continue with its efforts for the reduction of circular debt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) here on Thursday directed the Power Division to continue with its efforts for the reduction of circular debt.

CCOE met here with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair and Petroleum Division presented the implementation status of recommendations of the report of inquiry committee constituted to probe into the shortage of petroleum products in the country in June 2020.

CCoE noted the progress made on the recommendations so far and directed that the remaining actions for implementation of recommendations of the Committee be taken expeditiously.

Committee also directed FIA to update the Committee in its next meeting, on the progress of its investigations, assigned to it by the Cabinet.

Power Division presented the Circular Debt Report from July 2020 to May 2021. The committee noted that the Circular Debt build-up had substantially reduced in comparison to the previous years.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Railways, Minister for Science & Technology. Representatives of regulatory authorities and officials of Provincial Governments also participated in the meeting.