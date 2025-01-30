Open Menu

Power Division Directs Distributors For Execution Of Agreements With Industries

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Power division directs distributors for execution of agreements with industries

The Power Division has issued a special directive to all electricity distribution companies, including Karachi Electric, regarding the execution of exclusive service level agreements with industries that have captive power generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Power Division has issued a special directive to all electricity distribution companies, including Karachi Electric, regarding the execution of exclusive service level agreements with industries that have captive power generation.

The objective of these service level agreements is to enhance reliance on the transmission system of electricity distribution companies.

These agreements will include provisions ensuring a stable, reliable, and high-quality electricity supply to these industries, catering to their specific needs.

In case of non-compliance or violations by distribution companies, penalties will be imposed.

Initially, these agreements are proposed to be for a period of two years.

The agreements will also cover mechanisms for addressing technical faults in electricity supply and their resolution.

A structured mechanism for resolving disputes arising under these agreements will also be outlined.

The directive instructs all electricity distribution companies to fulfill the legal requirements for these service level agreements immediately.

Furthermore, the directive reiterates that this agreement does not override or replace the conditions and parameters of the Grid Code, Distribution Code, Consumer Service Manual, or any other prevailing law.

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

2 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

2 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

15 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

5 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

5 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

5 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

5 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

10 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

21 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan