Power Division Directs Distributors For Execution Of Agreements With Industries
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
The Power Division has issued a special directive to all electricity distribution companies, including Karachi Electric, regarding the execution of exclusive service level agreements with industries that have captive power generation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Power Division has issued a special directive to all electricity distribution companies, including Karachi Electric, regarding the execution of exclusive service level agreements with industries that have captive power generation.
The objective of these service level agreements is to enhance reliance on the transmission system of electricity distribution companies.
These agreements will include provisions ensuring a stable, reliable, and high-quality electricity supply to these industries, catering to their specific needs.
In case of non-compliance or violations by distribution companies, penalties will be imposed.
Initially, these agreements are proposed to be for a period of two years.
The agreements will also cover mechanisms for addressing technical faults in electricity supply and their resolution.
A structured mechanism for resolving disputes arising under these agreements will also be outlined.
The directive instructs all electricity distribution companies to fulfill the legal requirements for these service level agreements immediately.
Furthermore, the directive reiterates that this agreement does not override or replace the conditions and parameters of the Grid Code, Distribution Code, Consumer Service Manual, or any other prevailing law.
Recent Stories
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded
Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary
Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..
Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded2 minutes ago
-
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary2 minutes ago
-
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman5 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year5 minutes ago
-
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, LLB Exams5 minutes ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi21 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 35 minutes ago
-
SP Dolphin directs officers to enhance patrolling, uphold integrity5 minutes ago
-
ITP launches flower, candy campaign to promote traffic awareness5 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Austrian Federal Council President discuss strengthening bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
SU announces commencement of physical classes from February 35 minutes ago