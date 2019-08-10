UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Division Earned Profit Of Rs 121 Bln In Last Nine Months: Omar Ayub Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:31 PM

Power Division earned profit of Rs 121 bln in last nine months: Omar Ayub Khan

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said the profit of Power Division had been increased to 121.1 billion since last nine months as compare to the last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said the profit of Power Division had been increased to 121.1 billion since last nine months as compare to the last month.

In a Tweet, the minister said the power division in its ongoing "Tabdeeli ka Safar" had generated an additional revenue of Rs 16 billion due to 1.

4 percent decrease in the line losses.

The minister said that as many as 36000 First Investigation Reports (FIR's) of power theft had been registered, while around 5318 thieves had been arrested.

Sharing further details, Omar Ayub said around 105776 complaints had also been redressed while 23043 mega watt electricity was being supplied which was highest in the history of the country.

Related Topics

Electricity Billion

Recent Stories

Eidi disbursed among Lahore Development Authority ..

2 minutes ago

South Yemen Separatists Take Over Presidential Pal ..

2 minutes ago

India can not suppress voice of IHK people by bloc ..

2 minutes ago

Over 130 People Detained After Rally in Central Mo ..

4 minutes ago

Two suspects impersonating as law enforcement offi ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Larkana reviews arrangements f ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.