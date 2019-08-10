Power Division earned profit of Rs 121 bln in last nine months: Omar Ayub Khan

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said the profit of Power Division had been increased to 121.1 billion since last nine months as compare to the last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said the profit of Power Division had been increased to 121.1 billion since last nine months as compare to the last month.

In a Tweet, the minister said the power division in its ongoing "Tabdeeli ka Safar" had generated an additional revenue of Rs 16 billion due to 1.

4 percent decrease in the line losses.

The minister said that as many as 36000 First Investigation Reports (FIR's) of power theft had been registered, while around 5318 thieves had been arrested.

Sharing further details, Omar Ayub said around 105776 complaints had also been redressed while 23043 mega watt electricity was being supplied which was highest in the history of the country.