Power Division For Adopting Precautionary Measures In Rainy Season

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:05 AM

Ministry of Power Division has asked general public to observe precautionary measures during rain as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to fatal accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Power Division has asked general public to observe precautionary measures during rain as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to fatal accident.

The Power Division requested to follow following precautionary measures for the sake of saving life and important belongings.

Do not touch naked wire and get repair defective wiring, use three pin plug along with proper earthing while using iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc, put wooden piece, flapper or dari under your feet and also use rubber sole shoes.

Use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and do not use water pipe for it.

Instruct children to avoid going near electricity installations while playing. Do not hold the rope of cattle with poles or wire. In case rain water entered in house, turned off main switch. Stay away from electric pole during rain.

Remain at least hundred feet away from high tension wires. Electrocuted person must be separated from wire with piece of wooden or dry cloth. Do not allow any person or animal to go near the broken electricity wires till the arrival of concerned staff.

In case of any emergency, the consumers should contact the concerned area's Complaint Office.

