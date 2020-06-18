UrduPoint.com
Power Division For Resolving Issues Of Dhabeji SEZ Within Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali Thursday apprised the Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that the Power Division was committed to resolving issues pertaining to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) within a month.

The Parliamentary Committee on CPEC met here with Sher Ali Arbab in the chair.

The committee discussed Rashakai and Dhabeji SEZs issues relating to electricity and gas.

It was agreed upon that the next meeting would resume this discussion as national energy basket heavily relied on these power projects.

The committee observed that these power projects were very vital for the economic lifeline of the country.

The board of Investment (BoI) secretary also apprised the committee that the BoI was working with CPEC authority to resolve all outstanding issues of SEZs on priority.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Noor Alam, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Raza Rabbani Khar and Senator Mir Kabir Ahmad Shahi and other senior officials.

