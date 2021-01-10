Power Division issues fact sheet about circular debt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Spokesman of Power Division Ministry has said from July 2019 to January 2020 (Seven months) circular debt monthly growth brought down to Rs.12 - 14 Billion per month from Rs.39 Billion in August 2018.

In response to Miftah Ismail claims, the Spokesman said due to high inflation, and at the direction of the PM, quarterly tariff adjustment in January and April 2020 were deferred in addition to deferring Fuel price Adjustment.

In addition, due to Covid-19, monthly bills were also deferred for three months starting March 2020, it further said.

The Spokesman said combined impact of both relief measures was an unplanned increase in Circular debt flow of approx Rs.

320 billion. This addition resulted in final Circular Debt increase for 2019-20 was Rs. 538 billion.

6. After healthy recovery of demand from Covid-19 starting late July, a 14% decrease in circular debt flow for first quarter i.e July to September 2020 has been achieved.

"The monthly flow from Jul-Nov 2020 is Rs. 31 billion out of which Rs. 21 billion per month relates mainly to quarterly adjusts and cost increases was still not passed on to consumers to help full recovery for business and lessen the inflationary impact on average person," the spokesman said.