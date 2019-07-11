UrduPoint.com
Power Division Launches Lineman Safety Portal In DISCOs

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:53 PM

The Power Division has launched Lineman Safety Portal in all distribution companies (DISCOs) aimed at ensuring safety of operational staff at duty time particularly Linemen, Line Superintendent and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The Power Division has launched Lineman Safety Portal in all distribution companies (DISCOs) aimed at ensuring safety of operational staff at duty time particularly Linemen, Line Superintendent and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

According to statement issued here Thursday, through the Portal, mobile phones of over 40,000 officials of DISCOs were linked with special software. All the officials would received simultaneously the same message through the portal.

In first phase, mobile phones of Linemen-I, Linemen-II, Line Superintendent-I, Line Superintendent-II and SDOs were linked with this portal. Later, its scope would be expanded to line staff, the statement said.

Awareness messages about precautionary and safety measures would be sent through the portal from time to time.

Special messages would also be sent through the portal.

Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali formally launched the portal by sending a message to the duty staff for follow safety and precautionary measures while removing fault.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Secretary Power Division expressed displeasure over fatal incidents of staff during work. He had also directed Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) to ensure safety of officials during operational work besides creating awareness among them about adopting precautionary measures.

In second phase, videos and other messages would also be sent to the officials through smart phone and others latest communication gadgets.

