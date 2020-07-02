Power Division Ministry clarifies news item about Nadeem Babar

Spokesperson to the Ministry of Power Division has clarified a news item appeared on some channels about Special Assistant to the PM Nadeem Babar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to the Ministry of Power Division has clarified a news item appeared on some channels about Special Assistant to the PM Nadeem Babar.

The spokesperson clarified that Nadeem Babar was holding portfolio of SAPM on Petroleum rather than Power Division. "Nadeem Babar is still holding portfolio of SAPM on Petroleum Division," said a statement issued here Thursday.