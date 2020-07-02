UrduPoint.com
Power Division Ministry Clarifies News Item About Nadeem Babar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:04 PM

Spokesperson to the Ministry of Power Division has clarified a news item appeared on some channels about Special Assistant to the PM Nadeem Babar

The spokesperson clarified that Nadeem Babar was holding portfolio of SAPM on Petroleum rather than Power Division. "Nadeem Babar is still holding portfolio of SAPM on Petroleum Division," said a statement issued here Thursday.

